Jayadeva Director Dr. Manjunath’s extended tenure to end on Jan. 31

January 25, 2024

Search begins for a worthy successor Dr. Sadanand among 23 contenders for top post

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, renowned as Jayadeva Hospital, is set to conclude his extended tenure of service in a week, on Jan. 31.

Dr. Manjunath has been a transformative figure in cardiac healthcare, breaking barriers to make it accessible to people from all walks of life, regardless of their financial status.

Under Dr. Manjunath’s leadership, Jayadeva Hospital expanded its reach beyond its original facility in Bengaluru. It established hospitals in Tier-II cities like Mysuru and Kalaburagi and launched satellite centres at prominent Government Hospitals in Bengaluru and other districts. This expansion aimed at making quality cardiac care accessible to a wider population.

Dr. Manjunath’s efforts have played a crucial role in raising awareness, particularly about heart care, a matter of utmost importance given the rising incidence of cardiac ailments, even among the youths. His work is particularly significant in addressing the growing concern of heart attacks and cardiac arrests contributing to a significant number of deaths.

Without compromising on the quality of service provided at Jayadeva akin to private hospitals, Dr. Manjunath has spearheaded the institute, offering the best of services related to open heart surgery, angiogram and angiography procedures, becoming a saviour at times to those suffering from cardiac ailments.

Treatment First, Fee Next

Under the concept ‘Treatment First, Fee Next’, every patient coming to Jayadeva will be diagnosed first before starting the treatment, through which several patients have got a new lease of life. Dr. Manjunath has ingrained a similar motto among the staff and colleague doctors. It is only after treating the patient, the focus will shift towards completing other formalities related to fee and other expenditures.

Individually Dr. Manjunath is known for his simple and affable behaviour, responding to the pain of others, exuding discipline, patience, leadership quality, transparency in administration and being dutiful, which all have contributed to uplifting the dignity of Jayadeva Hospital, thus earning a good name for the Government.

This fine workmanship of Dr. Manjunath struck a chord with those irrespective of party in power at the Government and also got an extension in service twice, even after attaining superannuation in service.

Search on for successor

Now, the Government is in the search of a worthy successor to Dr. Manjunath and has invited applications from those eligible for the post. A total of 23 eminent cardiac surgeons including Dr. Srinivas, Medical Superintendent of Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru and his Mysuru counterpart Dr. K.S. Sadanand are vying for the top post.

A worthy successor to Dr. Manjunath would embody certain essential qualities such as service-mindedness, unwavering professional commitment, compassion, and a dedication to responding to people regardless of their class or creed.

The primary objective for such a successor should be the treatment of patients with the ultimate goal of saving them from life-threatening situations. In the selection process, factors such as seniority, eligibility and professionalism must not be overlooked. The new Director should be someone who not only possesses requisite experience but also reflects ethos and values that define Jayadeva Hospital.

Many express confidence in the potential of Dr. Sadanand, who has effectively led Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru, aligning with the vision of Dr. Manjunath. Dr. Sadanand is seen as having the necessary qualities to take on the leadership role at the main facility, should the opportunity be extended to him.