Ram Mandir won’t help BJP in LS polls: CM

January 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will not politically benefit BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha (LS) polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the issue in fact, will boomerang on that party.

Addressing a press meet at his residence in T.K. Layout here this morning, Siddaramaiah contended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an incomplete Ram Mandir to gain a political mileage in LS polls. But it will instead bommerang on the BJP’s political game plans, as the people of the country are closely watching the developments concerning Ram Mandir. He pointed out that, the people of the country will cast their ballots in keeping with the aspirations of the Constitution as they have accepted it.

Caste census: Replying to a question on caste census, the CM said “I do not know much about the census report. The Jayaprakash Hegde headed Backward Classes Commission has not sought time from the Government for submitting its report. However, the Government will give time if sought and will later accept it. No one has read the report and as such nobody can speak about it. It is wrong to say the report is unscientific without going through it.”

Referring to reports that former CM Jagadish Shettar may return to BJP, Siddaramaiah said Shettar himself has time and again clarified that he will not return to BJP which insulted him. Shettar would not go to the BJP again despite all the efforts by that party to woo him back to its fold, the CM asserted.

One Nation, One Poll: Commenting on the ongoing ‘One Nation, One Poll’ debate, the CM said we have to see whether the idea is practical in the first place. Pointing out that, it is important to see whether the idea is within the limits of the Constitution, he said that protecting and following the Constitution is the need of the hour. Observing that efforts are being made to belittle the Constitution, he said the youths of the country are watching all the developments.

Rahul’s Yatra: Referring to filing of First Information Report (FIR) against Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in Assam, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP Government in Assam is making all efforts to scuttle Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Stating that he strongly condemns the Assam Government’s action, he said that the Government has resorted to undemocratic means to scuttle the Yatra as it fears the huge popularity the Yatra is gaining in that State.

Boards and Corporations: Responding to appointment to Boards and Corporations, the CM merely said that the list will be released only after the party High Command gives its nod.

Constitution Day: The CM further said that, marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution Day, a Constitution awareness Jatha will be taken out in the State from Jan. 26 to Feb. 23, Constitution Workshop and Expo on Feb. 24 and 25 (morning) and Constitution mega convention in Bengaluru on Feb. 25 evening.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harishgowda and D. Ravishankar, former MLAs H.P. Manjunath and M.K. Somashekar, former MP Kagalawadi M. Shivanna and former ZP President K. Marigowda were present.

CM holds one-to-one meeting with Congress MLAs from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar

In an interesting development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah soon after concluding his press meet, held an unscheduled one-to-one meeting with his party MLAs from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Districts. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of selection of Congress candidates for Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar (SC Reserve) Constituencies for the forthcoming LS polls and also concerning reports that the BJP may carry out ‘Operation Lotus’ to poach the ruling party MLAs after the LS polls in a bid to topple Congress Government.