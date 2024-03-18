Election liquor worth Rs. 7 crore seized

March 18, 2024

Political banners, publicity materials across city being removed

Mysore/Mysuru: In the first major seizure preceding the upcoming Lok Sabha election, enforcement agencies patrolling the borders of Mysuru have reported a significant confiscation of 3,35,879.05 litres of illicit liquor valued at Rs. 7,83,72,484. The liquor was intercepted while being transported into Mysuru district yesterday.

According to the daily seizure report covering the period from 9 am on Mar. 17 to 9 am on Mar. 18, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra disclosed that the Excise Department seized 3,35,877.79 litres worth Rs. 7,83,71,684, while the Police Department confiscated 1.26 litres of liquor valued at Rs. 800. This cumulative seizure amounted to Rs. 7,83,72,484.

Election officers informed Star of Mysore this morning that they had determined the value of the confiscated liquor by calculating it based on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) rates of 3,35,879.05 litres. This method was employed to arrive at the final assessed worth of the liquor.

Additionally, Static Surveillance teams have intercepted unaccounted cash totalling Rs. 1,25,000. Individuals carrying cash exceeding Rs. 50,000 are required to furnish valid documentation to substantiate the source of the funds; otherwise, the money is subject to seizure.

In order to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the District Administration has established 150 teams of Flying Squads (50 teams, operating in three shifts) and 126 teams of Static Surveillance (50 teams, also operating in three shifts). These measures are aimed at ensuring a transparent and impartial election process.

Posters, banners removed

With the election Model Code of Conduct now in effect, following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement of the poll schedule last Saturday, authorities are actively engaged in removing publicity materials of political parties and elected representatives across the city.

Mysuru City falls within the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency. It is scheduled to vote in the second phase of elections on Apr. 26.

The gangmen of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are removing all forms of publicity materials, including posters, hoardings, signboards and name boards, in compliance with the norms of poll code of conduct. This process is being carried out across all 65 wards of MCC, encompassing four Assembly Constituencies: Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari.

The streets and intersections of the city typically feature boards displaying ward names, numbers and the names of local representatives such as Corporators, MLAs and MPs. However, during elections, these boards can be construed as a form of publicity, contravening poll conduct regulations. Consequently, these boards are being repainted to obscure the aforementioned details, leaving them blank.

Similarly, bus shelters proudly showcasing the names of elected representatives responsible for allocating MLA or MPLAD (MP Local Area Development) funds for their construction are also being covered, either with paint or cloth.

Efforts are also underway to remove hoardings that highlight schemes and projects of the Central and State Governments at strategic locations throughout the city. Additionally, vinyl posters on KSRTC buses depicting government initiatives are being numbered for easy identification and subsequent removal of publicity materials to avoid scrutiny by authorities.

These measures aim to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise freely, without being unduly influenced by external factors. Ultimately, the goal is to conduct elections in a manner that upholds the principles of democracy, ensuring fairness and impartiality in the electoral process.