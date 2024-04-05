Political platform crucial for public service: Yaduveer

April 5, 2024

Unveils his vision for Mysuru-Kodagu interacting with various service institutions of Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency and the scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has been actively addressing numerous pressing issues affecting the Mysuru and Kodagu districts during his campaign trails.

In an interaction programme titled ‘Vision for Mysuru’, held at Windchimes in Nazarbad last evening, Yaduveer engaged in discussions with representatives from various service institutions and the general public. He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the public through the political arena, acknowledging it as a crucial platform for public service within the democratic framework.

The event was organised by several service organisations of Mysuru, including Rotary Club, Lions International, Round Table India, Inner Wheel, Ladies Circle India, Builders Association of India, Young Indians, CREDAI, NAREDCO, Mysuru Book Clubs — 2015, Blood On Call Club, Humane Touch, JITO, and others. Moderating the interactive session was Chartered Accountant S.K. Sanjay.

Reflecting on his journey in politics over the past year, Yaduveer emphasised his dedication to understanding and representing the people of Mysuru and Kodagu, a long-drawn process of public life he has been actively engaged in for the past nine years.

‘Viksit Bharat’

At the heart of Yaduveer’s vision lies the aspiration to contribute to the development of Mysuru and Kodagu districts, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India or ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Recognising the significant contributions of both districts to the nation’s progress, Yaduveer underscored the importance of preserving Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage and Kodagu’s pristine natural environment while formulating development plans.

He underlined the imperative of environmental conservation to safeguard the future for generations to come, highlighting the vision of a developed India as pivotal to modern India’s developmental trajectory.

The programme was a platform for Yaduveer and various service institutions of Mysuru to converge and chart a path forward, their collaborative efforts symbolising a collective commitment to realising the shared vision of a prosperous and sustainable future for Mysuru and Kodagu, embodying the spirit of service and progress.

Vision for a hi-tech city

Addressing the approach to transforming Mysuru into a hi-tech city and his response to what he is doing in that direction, Yaduveer stressed the importance of prioritising environmental friendliness to ensure that the environment is not disturbed.

“By giving more priority to environmentally friendly industries, Mysuru can be transformed into a hi-tech city. Besides providing residential facilities, institutions like IIT, IIIT, and AIIMS must be established in Mysuru. It is imperative that such institutions are established to promote development and I am eager to work towards this end,” he said.

On the topic of an international-level cricket stadium in Mysuru and priority for indigenous sports, Yaduveer stated that the famed IPL matches are happening all over the country, and Mysuru needs the infrastructure for such mega sports festivals.

“I will work towards constructing an international standard cricket stadium in Mysuru, and I have learned that efforts are already underway to find a suitable location for this. Along with IPL cricket, encouragement must be given to indigenous and local sports such as wrestling and kabaddi,” he noted.

Connecting Mysuru with major cities

In response to the issue of connectivity from the Mysore Airport, Yaduveer highlighted that in the past few years, there has been air connectivity from Mysuru to several cities in the country. Looking ahead, there is a need for increased air connectivity, focusing on development activities such as the expansion of the Mysore Airport runway. This expansion will not only boost tourism but also improve connectivity, he noted.

“Progress has already been made in developing a four-lane road from Mysuru to Kushalnagar in Kodagu, and further attention will be given to this aspect in the coming days,” he added.

Empowerment of youth

According to Yaduveer, to rejuvenate Mysuru as a clean city, the cooperation of youth groups and the local populace is imperative. Prioritising cleanliness within the city is essential, and involving various schools and colleges in cleanliness campaigns by engaging students can play a pivotal role, he noted.

Furthermore, fostering greater awareness of cleanliness among the public is crucial. He opined that leveraging youth groups to supplement development efforts will be a key strategy moving forward.

Real estate must complement Mysuru’s natural infrastructure

In response to concerns regarding the adverse impact of unchecked real estate growth on the beauty of Mysuru city, Yaduveer acknowledged that real estate development is an integral part of urban growth. However, he stressed the importance of ensuring that real estate ventures complement the city’s natural infrastructure.

Yaduveer cited historical examples, such as the construction of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building during the reign of the Wadiyars, which were built to accommodate the growing vegetable trade and commercial activities of vendors.

Looking ahead, he emphasised the need to provide suitable locations for farmers’ fruit and vegetable businesses, ensuring genuine efforts to allocate space for such trade while maintaining the city’s aesthetics and heritage value.

In terms of the future prospects of children with special needs, the moderator suggested that they should be provided with a minimum of at least 10 percent opportunities in all fields. Yaduveer emphasised the importance of raising awareness among officials about ensuring equal opportunities for individuals with special needs and sexual minorities across all sectors.

Behavioural change crucial for cleanliness

Behaviour change is crucial for maintaining the cleanliness of Mysuru, which is being compromised due to urination in public places and indiscriminately throwing garbage. Yaduveer, addressing the question of how to prevent this nuisance, emphasised the necessity of transforming people’s behaviour. He highlighted the importance of instigating this transformation primarily through the education system.

Yaduveer stressed that without a behavioural change, achieving cleanliness goals would be challenging. He also mentioned his ongoing efforts to preserve Mysuru’s tradition and shared his plans, expectations, and opinions regarding the development of Mysuru-Kodagu.

Regarding the establishment of a Yoga University, Yaduveer supported the idea of Mysuru becoming the Yoga City and proposed the establishment of a Yoga University. He noted that International Yoga Day is already being observed in Mysuru with large-scale participation, and with several yoga educational institutions already present, he expressed willingness to make efforts towards establishing a Yoga University in the future.