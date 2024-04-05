Second Vande Bharat train chugs from Mysuru

April 5, 2024

Departure from Mysuru at 6 am; arrival at MGR Chennai at 12.20 pm daily, except Thursdays

Mysore/Mysuru: The Second Vande Bharat Express commenced its journey from Mysuru City Railway Station to MGR Chennai Central Railway Station this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the train on Mar. 12.

From Mar. 14 to Apr. 4, the train operated between Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru and MGR Chennai Central due to the lack of maintenance facilities at Mysuru station for the Vande Bharat trains. However, with the completion of maintenance facility works at Mysuru yard, the train has now begun operations from Mysuru.

Railway officials stated that there was a demand for a second Vande Bharat Express with an early morning departure from Mysuru to facilitate commuters travelling to Bengaluru. Thus, the train has been introduced accordingly. However, there was no formal flagging off of the train this morning due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections being in force.

According to Railway officials, the new Vande Bharat Express witnessed a 60 to 70 percent occupancy rate when it departed from Mysuru at 6 am today. Overall, both Vande Bharat trains have received positive responses from passengers, with the Railways receiving commendations for providing a pleasant travel experience.

Timings and route

Train number 20663, Mysuru-MGR Chennai Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Mysuru at 6 am and arrive at MGR Chennai at 12.20 pm daily, except Thursdays.

En route, it will have stoppages at Mandya (arrival 6.28 am; Departure 6.30 am), SMVT Bengaluru at Baiyappanahalli (7.45 am/7.50 am), Krishnarajapuram (8.04 am/8.06 am), and Katpadi (10.33 am/10.35 am).

In the return direction, train number 20664, the MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat, will depart from Chennai at 5 pm and reach Mysuru at 11.20 pm daily, except Thursdays. It will stop at Katpadi (arrival 6.23 pm, departure 6.25 pm), Krishnarajapuram (8.48 pm/8.50 pm), SMVT Bengaluru (9.25 pm/9:30 pm) and Mandya (10.38 pm/ 10:40 pm).

The existing Vande Bharat Train No. 20607 Chennai to Mysuru departs Chennai at 5.50 am and arrives in Mysuru at 12.20 pm. En route, the train has commercial stoppages at Katpadi (arrival 7.13 am and departure 7.15 am) and KSR Bengaluru (arrival 10.10 am and departure 10.15 am). This train does not operate on Wednesdays.

The existing Train No. 20608 Mysuru to Chennai departs Mysuru at 1.05 pm and arrives in Chennai at 7.20 pm. En route, the train has commercial stoppages at KSR Bengaluru (arrival at 2.50 pm and departure at 2.55 pm) and Katpadi (arrival at 5.33 pm and departure at 5.35 pm).