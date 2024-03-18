‘You don’t have to come to Palace; I will come out to meet you’: Yaduveer

March 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu BJP Lok Sabha candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family extended a warm invitation to voters to meet him, assuring them, “You don’t have to come to the Palace; I will come out to meet you. Moreover, I will open an office outside the Palace and it will be open to all.”

Interacting with the media at a private hotel in city this morning, Yaduveer reflected on his family’s enduring connection with the electorate. He was grateful for the warmth and affection he had received from the people over the past nine years in Mysuru.

Notably, Yaduveer responded to all the queries from the media with patience and poise, steering clear of controversies. Even when faced with tough and tricky questions, he handled them adeptly, showcasing his composure and ease in addressing various concerns.

Why BJP?

“For the past nine years, you have welcomed me warmly. You have shown affection towards me as a son, as a brother. I need your love and trust in the future as well. My principles and ideologies are closely aligned with those of the BJP. My thoughts resonate with the BJP’s, which is why I chose the party. With my father having served as a Member of Parliament from Mysuru four times, we share a connection with everyone. My vision aligns with the BJP, and there is an emotional bond between the people and the Mysore Palace,” Yaduveer said.

When questioned about the royal aura surrounding him and whether it would pose challenges in shedding the royal image, he responded, “The days of Rajas and Maharajas are over, and now, everyone is equal before the Indian Constitution and Law. Call me whatever you want — Yaduveer, MP, representative, anything.”

Equal under Constitution

Emphasising equality under the Constitution, he reiterated his commitment to engaging with constituents in a modern, accessible manner. “If elected as the MP from Mysuru-Kodagu, I will work in a manner consistent with any other MP. I can be reached through modern technology. There are no high expectations. I haven’t claimed to be a king even once. Apart from the private traditions associated with the Mysore Palace during Dasara, steeped in history and tradition, I will lead a life like any ordinary person,” he said.

“I will be a commoner among commoners, making myself easily accessible to the people. There may be an impression that I am unfamiliar with the hardships faced by the common man, but that is not the case. I do understand the challenges and struggles of ordinary citizens. I have a vision for Mysuru and Kodagu, and I am determined to implement it in due course. Additionally, I am wholeheartedly committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” Yaduveer affirmed.

When asked whether his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will join him for the election campaign, Yaduveer said his campaign does not require his mother’s direct involvement, attributing his presence to her blessings and affirming her unwavering support.

All issues as per law

When questioned about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s efforts to accelerate the State Government’s legal battle in the Supreme Court regarding the acquisition of Bangalore Palace and the surrounding areas claimed by the Mysore royal family, Yaduveer reiterated that all legal disputes with the Government concerning royal assets and properties will be resolved within the framework of the law and by the Constitution.

Addressing reporters’ inquiries about certain communities’ reservations towards the BJP, Yaduveer emphasised, “I transcend beyond religious, caste, and ethnic barriers as a candidate. I have garnered the affection and trust of people from all walks of life, who have bestowed their blessings upon me. The BJP upholds Constitutional values and is not at odds with Constitutional principles.”

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP Vice-Presidents Malavika Avinash and M. Rajendra, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, who is now the City BJP President, BJP Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Kodagu BJP President Ravi Kalappa and others were present.