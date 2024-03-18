Water Tank on the verge of collapse razed

March 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) authorities have finally addressed the longstanding demand to remove the dangerous overhead water tank at the Sports Pavilion adjacent to Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city.

The concrete water tank had been in a state of disrepair for the past 15 years, ever since it became defunct due to water seepage. As a temporary solution, space adjacent to the tank was allocated for the construction of a new water tank under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) scheme of the Central Govt.

However, concerns grew as the old water tank neared collapse, with its structural integrity weakening by the day. This raised alarms among students, staff and the general public, especially considering the frequent presence of sports enthusiasts, including budding cricketers practising in nearby nets.

The road alongside the tank serves as a vital link between the main entrance of the UoM indoor stadium and the boys’ and girls’ hostels of the Physical Education Department. On the opposite side lies Krishnaraja Boulevard, connecting roads leading to Crawford Hall and the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, ultimately ending at Hunsur Road. The potential collapse of the tank would have exacerbated an already precarious situation.

Addressing these concerns, the UoM authorities took action yesterday to remove the old water tank, thereby mitigating the risk of any untoward incidents.

Dr. C. Venkatesh, Director of the Physical Education Department at the University of Mysore, confirmed, “The company awarded the contract for the removal of the water tank one year ago has successfully demolished the structure using earth-moving machinery. All necessary precautions were taken before the demolition.”

During a visit to the site this morning, Star of Mysore observed that efforts to clear the debris were in progress. The contractor is carefully dismantling the metal components of the structure with great care.