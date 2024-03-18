Woman climbs building upset over rejected marriage proposal

March 18, 2024

She comes from West Bengal to Nanjangud to meet the man she met on Instagram

Nanjangud: Instagram love between a West Bengal woman and a Nanjangud man took a dramatic turn as the woman sparked high drama by scaling a building and threatening to end her life after her lover refused to marry her. The incident unfolded at a Guest House on Rashtrapathi Road in Nanjangud town yesterday.

The situation caused tension for some time and the Police, who swiftly arrived at the scene, managed to rescue the distressed woman.

It has been reported that Asbul Rehman, a 24-year-old native of Bihar, has been working at a factory in Immavu for the past two years and has been residing in the town. The 42-year-old woman, a divorcee from West Bengal with two children, met Rehman through Instagram, and they developed a relationship.

Upon arriving in Nanjangud in search of Rehman, the woman stayed with him at the guest house on Rashtrapathi Road.

During their time together, she insisted on marriage, but Rehman declined. This rejection left the woman in a state of despair, prompting her to climb to the top of the guest house building and threaten suicide.

A large crowd gathered at the scene, causing traffic disruption. Meanwhile, Rehman allegedly made an attempt on his own life in their room.

Responding swiftly, the Nanjangud Police rescued the woman and brought both individuals to the Police Station, where they were questioned and provided counselling. Subsequently, the Police allowed the woman to leave with Rehman.

No case has been filed in connection with the incident.