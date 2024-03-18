Mysuru-KRS Road closed for Railway Level Crossing works, traffic diverted

March 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-KRS Road has been partially closed near the Railway Level Crossing after Hotel Royal Inn junction, following the maintenance works taken up by the South Western Railways (SWR), Mysuru Division. The works began yesterday at 8 am and is expected to conclude later today.

In view of the safety of vehicle riders and general public, the barricades have been placed on either side of the level crossing, to prevent trespassing.

However, as a precautionary measure to avoid chaos and congestion, VV Puram Traffic Police are diverting the vehicles coming from Mysuru side, Hebbal Outer Ring Road (ORR) side, KRS road and Mysuru-Bengaluru ORR side towards alternative routes.

Vehicles coming from Mysuru have to take left at Hotel Royal Inn Junction and proceed further and turn right near the rear gate of JK Tyre Factory and after proceeding further take right towards Sunanda Agarbathi Factory to reach KRS Road. Those coming from Mysuru-Bengaluru ORR side have to turn right before GRS Fantasy Park junction and proceed further before turning left and reach KRS Road adjacent to a petrol bunk near JK Factory main gate and proceed further.

Similarly, those coming from Hebbal ORR side, have to turn left near the rear side gate of JK Tyre and proceed towards Sunanda Factory junction to reach KRS Road and proceed further. Those coming from Belagola side on KRS Road can take left near Petrol Bunk junction and proceed to reach ORR near GRS.