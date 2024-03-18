I will neither betray Yaduveer nor BJP, asserts Prathap Simha

March 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has reiterated his whole-hearted support for the BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, affirming his commitment to ensure Yaduveer’s victory. “I will not betray him or the BJP, which is like my mother,” he stated.

Speaking at a media interaction at a private hotel in the city this morning, the MP emphasised, “We are in the process of submitting Yaduveer’s nomination papers. Although Yaduveer is known to the people as a ‘king,’ he is fully prepared as a candidate, and I extend my support to him without any reservations. It is a vast Constituency. We have to travel 200 kms from Kadakola in Mysuru to Karike in Kodagu to reach out to the people.”

“I am a dedicated BJP worker, willing to go to any lengths to support Yaduveer’s victory, including putting up banners and posters and serving as his election agent,” he added.

Responding to questions about the party’s decision not to grant him a ticket, Prathap Simha said, “In 2014 March, when the BJP gave me the ticket to contest, I did not question their decision. Similarly, now that I have been denied the ticket, I will not question it. The party elders have made their decision, and I will respect it. Even now, I am unaware of the reasons behind the rejection of the ticket. They haven’t provided any explanation.”

“The offers from the Congress party are immaterial at present. It is just as crucial for us to secure Yaduveer’s victory as it is for the nation to have Modi. We require a representative from Mysuru-Kodagu to support PM Modi in Parliament,” he added.