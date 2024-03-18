Lack of awareness hurdle to Ujjwala Yojana: Retired JD

March 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. K. Rameshwarappa, retired Joint Director (JD) of Food and Civil Supplies Department said “Though Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is successfully implemented, there is a drop in utilising the benefits due to lack of awareness on the scheme, that is intended at creating a smoke free atmosphere in view of the health of rural women.”

He was delivering the keynote address at the one-day workshop on ‘Social and Economic Evaluation of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Rural Karnataka’ organised at Karnataka State Open University’s (KSOU) Nala auditorium in the city on Saturday.

“The scheme is 100 percent successfully implemented across the country including Karnataka with LPG connection provided to 10.32 crore households, benefitting 45 crore people including four in each of the beneficiary families. A target to reach five million families under the scheme was set in 2019, but as the demand for LPG connection swelled, it has been decided to extend the benefit to 10 crore families. But at some places, only 50 percent to 80 percent of the scheme is being utilised and it can be attributed to lack of awareness,” he added.

Earlier in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led Government had launched a scheme as an alternate to Ujjwala scheme to provide LPG cylinder at subsidised cost. Such a scheme of the State Government has created a confusion among people, thus causing an impediment to Ujjwala Yojana, he noted.

When Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, the scheme to provide LPG connection was extended to rural areas too. Till then, there was an impression that LPG connection was restricted to urban areas. With the implementation of LPG scheme, it was aimed at minimising the time spent on cooking without affecting the health of women, he said.

Prof. H.R. Uma from Department of Economics, Sir M. Visvesvaraya PG Centre, Mandya, inaugurated the workshop by lighting the gas stove.

Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse presided over the programme.

Dean (Academic) KSOU Dr. Ramanathan Naidu, Prof. M.S. Ramananda, Prof. Vishwanath and Dr. R.H. Pavitra from Economics Department were present.