Mysore Varsity losing its glory: Prof. S.R. Niranjana

March 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Prof. S.R. Niranjana has regretted that over a Century old University of Mysore (UoM) is gradually losing its glory that it was once known for.

He was speaking after inaugurating the University of Mysore Botany Students Alumni Association at the Department of Botany in Manasagangothri campus here yesterday.

Noting that the Higher Education Minister himself has admitted that the pride of the UoM is getting hurt, Prof.Niranjana said this can be attributed to dip in quality of studies, evaluation methods, lack of research etc.,

Pointing out that the UoM did not get any funds under PM USHA Scheme, he said, however, Bangalore University and Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, got funds of Rs.100 crore each, while Gulbarga, Mangalore, Dharwad and Maharani Cluster Universities got funds in the second phase. This goes to explain that learning is going haywire in UoM, which should be a matter of grave concern for the century old University.

Bemoaning that the teacher-student cordial relationship is not like in the past, he observed that one upmanship is severely impeding learning process. He called for floating such Associations in all departments of the University.

President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, Swami Muktidananda, who graced the occasion, opined that “Botany is a good subject of study. Highlighting the importance of studying Botany, he said that plants are very much part of our Oxygen cycle and hence there should be more studies on plants.”

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof.N.K. Lokanath in his address, said that challenges must be overcome for achieving success in this era of global competition. Stressing on the need for surpassing challenges in a diligent manner, he assured of support for formation of associations in every academical department of the University.

Former Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellors Prof.M. Muniyamma and Prof.E.T. Puttaiah, HoD of Botany, UoM, Prof.K.N. Amrutesh, faculty Prof.G.R. Janardhan and Prof.G.R. Shivamurthy, Botanical Society Secretary Prof. Rajkumar H.Garampally, UoM IQAC Co-ordinator Dr.J. Lohith, Dr. Ningaraju and others were present.