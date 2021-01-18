First, second year degree classes from tomorrow

January 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Offline classes for students of intermediate semesters for both Post-Graduate (PG) and Under-Graduate (UG) courses in degree, diploma and engineering in Mysuru will commence from tomorrow, Jan. 19.

This was decided at a meeting organised by University of Mysore (UoM) at Vijnana Bhavan this morning that was attended by Principals of affiliated Colleges. Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar chaired the meeting. Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa was present.

Over 50 Principals attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Principals expressed their willingness to start first and second degree classes along with hostel, food and other facilities. The Principals told the meeting that arrangements were done and all parents and students were already communicated to be ready.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the University had also decided to open first year classes of PG courses from tomorrow. While classes for final year students and second PUC had already commenced, the State Government had decided to reopen all other remaining classes after Sankranti.