Special drive for healthcare workers who missed date with vaccination

January 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 400 health-care workers, who had missed the first dose of Covishield vaccination on the inaugural day in Mysuru District on Saturday last, will get another chance to get inoculated but only after completion of vaccination to already registered health staff.

“Once the vaccination of the registered healthcare workers is over, the 406 persons who skipped vaccination wilfully out of fear or for other genuine reasons will be vaccinated in the special round this week. That will be the last chance for them to get inoculated or else they will miss the opportunity, ” Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) and District Covid-19 Immunisation Officer told Star of Mysore this morning.

Without mincing words, he said as many as 406 healthcare workers both in Urban and Rural areas missed the date with vaccination despite informing them about their date of inoculation well in advance. After over 40 percent of the staff skipped free vaccination, the State Health Department Officers in Bengaluru were contacted for clarification.

They said the missed health-care workers could be vaccinated in the special drive after completing the already registered workers in CoWIN App.

“We came to know that many of them have skipped vaccination due to wrong propaganda by some vested interests. Now those missed healthcare workers have been identified and counselled against any kind of fear about vaccines,” he said.

On reports of side effects after taking vaccine in JSS Hospital, Mysuru, Dr. Ravi termed it as normal and said one or two complained of blackout mainly due to anxiety. They became alright once they took rest for a while.

As a precautionary measure, the vaccinated persons have been sent SMS about name and mobile number of Vaccinator in case of any problem. Going a step ahead, the healthcare volunteers would call up the vaccinated persons to enquire about their health on the next day. So far, no one has taken seriously ill in the district which shows the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, he added.

