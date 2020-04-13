Cops of Corona: Police force in Mysuru battle Coronavirus

April 13, 2020

Theirs, however, is a thankless job with increased lockdown violations

Mysore/Mysuru: We are at a critical stage in fight against Coronavirus as fears of community transmissions rise. During lockdown, frontline workers are still going out every day to win what one doctor described as “a war India can’t afford to lose”.

As our healthcare system may not be able to cope with a massive outbreak, we are pinning our hopes on containing the outbreak on social distancing and a complete lockdown. And the success is down to the efforts of unknown but selfless workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, Police and rubbish collectors who are braving grave odds every day.

The Police are playing a more pivotal role in enforcing new health and social regulations while ensuring society continues to function in a civil manner. The Police have set up dedicated resources to assist in containing the virus. These include major incident rooms and operations and specific new taskforces.

Till now, Mysuru Police used to chase robbers, wrestle rowdies and ensure the safety and convenience of VIPs. Their roles have been changed overnight and they are now chasing people who violate home quarantining and helping the District Administration to enforce the lockdown, ensuring that the Government’s advisories on COVID-19 are followed in letter and spirit.

However, from the day of Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare the people for weeks of lockdown, The Police force have had hardly any rest. Rain or shine, day or night or even during the unearthly hours, the Police force is on the streets and our neighbourhoods taking violators to task. In other words, the Police are protecting our lives, without taking care of their own. But a Policeman’s is a thankless job as people continue to flout lockdown rules.

They are everywhere. On the roads warning and checking violators, markets ensuring social distancing is maintained, helping poor and migrants to get food supplied by volunteers and also maintaining round-the-clock security at the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road.

Duty-bound, these Policemen hardly get time to spend moments with their family members and loved ones. But they have to face this challenge. Spending time on deserted roads, standing amidst barricades in the April sun, continuously standing at the same place for 12 hours and sometimes doing double shifts. These men in uniform risk their lives to keep all of us safe.

It is convenient and easy for someone to think that Policemen work as they get salary, they are absolutely wrong. Their difficulties and hardship can only be experienced. Policemen are expected to perform in extremely difficult conditions and it is the bounden duty of all of us to thank the Police force for their self-less service.

Some of the Policemen even have turned creative. Wearing red colour helmet that is shaped like the Coronavirus, they are sending out a message that the virus kills but staying at home does not.