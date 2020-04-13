Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Mandya; one discharged from Mysuru

April 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Three more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus in Mandya, taking the total number of positive cases to 8.

In a media bulletin released by Health and Family Welfare Department this noon, three new cases have been confirmed. P237 a 60-year-old female from Malavalli, Mandya and a contact of P179 (mother), P238, an 8-year-old girl child from Malavalli and a contact of P179 (daughter), P239, 18-year-old male, also from Malavalli and a contact of P179 (sister’s son) have been tested positive. All the positive cases have been isolated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mandya.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka has risen to 247 with 59 people getting discharged and 182 active cases. There has been six deaths so far.

In Mysuru, one more person was discharged from COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road. In a media communication, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that the patient, an employee of Jubilant Generics, has been discharged as he is healthy and has shown no signs of Coronavirus.

In a letter, the 35-year-old patient, now healthy, has thanked the District Administration and the doctors and nurses for treating him with utmost care at the hospital.