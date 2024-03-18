Godown fire: Timber worth lakhs of rupees destroyed
Godown fire: Timber worth lakhs of rupees destroyed

March 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Timber worth lakhs of rupees which was stored in a godown was destroyed in fire this morning.

The incident took place at Yusruf Timbers near Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle at Ramakrishnanagar coming under Kuvempunagar Police limits.

Public, who noticed thick smoke emanating from the godown, informed Kuvempunagar Police. Inspector Yogesh and staff, who rushed to the spot, noticed fire in the godown and informed Saraswathipuram Fire Station.

Fire & Emergency Services personnel from Saraswathipuram Fire Station, who rushed to the spot along with 2 fire extinguishing vehicles, managed to douse the fire in a two-hour-long operation and prevented it from spreading further. But the fire had destroyed the stored timber by then.

Police, who suspected short circuit behind the fire, informed CESC officials, who arrived at the spot and conducted an inspection.

Kuvempunagar Police have registered a case.

Fire at Yadavagiri

Fire has destroyed plants and bushes near the railway track on Ideal Jawa Main Road in Yadavagiri yesterday evening.

Due to extreme heat, plants, bushes and weeds had dried up which caught fire emanating thick smoke. Members of the public, who noticed the fire, immediately informed Bannimantap Fire Station and the fire personnel, who rushed to the spot along with a fire extinguishing vehicle, managed to douse the fire and prevented it from spreading further. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.

