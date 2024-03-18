New HOPCOMS outlet opens at City Railway Station
March 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: President of Karnataka State Cooperative Horticulture Marketing Federation Dr. B.D. Bhooknath and President of District HOPCOMS Mirle Annegowda jointly inaugurated the new HOPCOMS outlet at the City Railway Station recently at a simple function held at platform number 1 by lighting a lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Annegowda said that HOPCOMS is selling the produce of farmers directly to customers.

“Tourists from across India and abroad come to Railway Station to visit the city. To introduce them to produce of local farmers, this outlet has been opened,” he added.

The fresh quality fruits and vegetables will be sold in the outlet and customers can purchase them without any hesitation.

HOPCOMS Vice-President R. Sarvesh, Directors Suryakumar, B.P. Boregowda, Hosahundi Raghu, B.N. Prabhuswamy,  T. Ramegowda, Y.G. Mahendra, H.S. Chandregowda, S.R. Srinivas, D. Padmanabh, J. Mahadev, K. Sujatha, S.J. Nalini and others were present.

