Republic Day Flower Show at Raja’s Seat in Madikeri

Paadi Igguthappa Temple to bloom in 5 lakh flowers

Madikeri: A vibrant Fruit and Flower Show is scheduled to take place at the renowned tourist destination Raja’s Seat in Madikeri from Jan. 26 to 28 as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The Kodagu Horticulture Department is actively engaged in necessary preparations.

The Raja’s Seat garden will be adorned with a total of 20 varieties comprising 15,000 flowering plants, including chrysanthemum, salvia, orchids, daisies, marigold, zinnia, dianthus, vinca rosea, or Madagascar Periwinkle, Cockscomb, and dahlia, all meticulously grown in pots and trays.

The main attraction of this year’s show will be Kodagu’s ancient temple Sri Paadi Igguthappa Temple, located at Kakkabbe. The 15-feet-tall floral replica with length and width of 48 feet and 28 feet respectively will be designed using roses, chrysanthemums and orchids. Over five lakh flowers will be used to create the model.

In celebration of Republic Day, the event will feature impressive models depicting soldiers, cannons, and various exhibits showcasing the prowess of the country’s Armed Forces. Additionally, butterfly wings, balloons, and mushroom models will captivate visitors. For children, there will be special attractions featuring popular cartoon characters like Chhota Bheem, Barbie Doll, Spider-Man, and Bat-Man crafted from an assortment of vibrant flowers.

A total of 13 diverse exhibits have been meticulously planned, utilising over 8 lakh flowers to bring these models to life. Within the garden premises, an array of decorative flower pots will be artistically arranged, forming a breathtaking display of fruits and flowers.

This year, Republic Day coincides with the fourth Saturday and Sunday public holidays, leading to an anticipated significant influx of both tourists and locals. The event promises to be a delightful experience for all who attend, with the vibrant floral displays and creative exhibits adding a touch of magic to the celebration.

In addition to the flower-adorned artefacts and creatively arranged photo frames, a designated selfie zone is under construction to enhance the visitor experience. Furthermore, the event will pay tribute to distinguished personalities from diverse fields through unique artworks crafted from fruits and vegetables, adding a distinctive touch to the exhibition.

Enthusiasts can also anticipate the inclusion of ornamental plants, including bonsai and ikebana flower arrangements, contributing to the overall visual appeal of the exhibition. With these diverse elements, the event promises to provide a captivating and visually enriching experience for all attendees.