Deepavali rush: Special train  for Vijayapura from Mysuru

October 31, 2024

Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System launched on an experimental basis at Mysuru City Railway Station

Mysuru: The South Western Railway has introduced a special express train between Mysuru and Vijayapura (Bijapur) to accommodate Deepavali festival rush.

For added convenience, a Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (MUTS) has also been launched at the Mysuru City Railway Station, enabling easier access to tickets during the festive season.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, South Western Railway Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda shared these updates.

The special express train (No. 06567) departed from Mysuru at 6 pm yesterday (Wednesday) and will reach Vijayapura by 2 pm today. The return train (No. 06568) will depart from Vijayapura on Nov. 3 at 7 pm, with a scheduled arrival in Mysuru at 2.20 pm on Nov. 4.

Deepavali typically sees high passenger traffic from Mysuru to North Karnataka and this special service, operating via Bengaluru, is expected to meet the increased demand. Mysuru Station already manages 104 trains daily on various routes, including regular services to Vijayapura.

This Deepavali special has been added without any hike in ticket prices, Dharmaraj confirmed.

He added that passengers are strictly forbidden from carrying firecrackers or any explosive materials in trains. Such items will be confiscated and a fine imposed if detected. Additional squads are deployed to check for ticketless passengers during the festive season.

To manage the crowd, the South Western Railway has taken several measures, as over 52,000 people transit Mysuru Station daily, often exceeding 1,00,000 during festival times.

During Dasara, the station

handled a daily footfall of one lakh passengers, totalling around nine lakh for the season. Similarly, for Deepavali, additional staff have been deployed at key stations such as Mysuru, Hassan, Arasikere, Davanagere, and Shivamogga to ensure smooth operations.

MUTS system for ticket purchase

The Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (MUTS) has been introduced at Mysuru City Railway Station on a trial basis for Deepavali. This system enables passengers to buy tickets for any route upon arrival at the station, reducing crowding at ticket counters. If MUTS is well-received, it may be extended beyond the trial period.

For added convenience, two information kiosks have been installed at each station to assist passengers. Long-distance trains departing from Mysuru have also been allocated additional coaches to meet increased demand.

Railway Police Force personnel, along with dog squads, have been stationed to manage crowds and ensure security, while extra staff are assigned to provide timely train arrival and departure announcements.

A 24-hour public grievance cell is in place and health inspectors are stationed at the main entrance of Mysuru City Railway Station. Doctors are available for first aid if necessary. These services are set up at Mysuru and other major stations in the division to handle Deepavali rush.