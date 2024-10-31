Rush for Crackers

October 31, 2024

Only green crackers sold

Buyers throng wholesale dealers; Prices increase by 20 to 25 percent

Mysuru: As Deepavali approaches, the sale of firecrackers has surged in Mysuru, with bustling wholesale cracker stalls drawing large crowds. This morning, shoppers flocked to the Hebbal Industrial Area, eager to purchase their festive supplies.

While a few stalls are set up at J.K. Grounds, J.L.B. Road, Kuvempunagar, Lalitha Mahal Road and Boothale Pitch, they did not attract significant crowds. In contrast, the wholesale market at Hebbal Industrial Area witnessed impressive sales, with approximately 80 to 100 buyers at each stall.

The area boasts of over 25 cracker stalls and customers began arriving as early as 8 am. However, the influx of shoppers led to traffic jams, as heavy vehicles carrying industrial equipment became stuck on the roads, obstructed by cars and SUVs parked along both sides.

In compliance with Supreme Court directives and orders from State and Central Governments, only green crackers are being sold this year.

Representatives from Hebbal Industrial Area Crackers Traders Association assured customers that even crackers manufactured in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, have been fully converted to green alternatives, allowing for celebrations without contributing to air pollution.

Major stockists have organised crackers by variety, price, and gift items, with all products featuring green labels and barcodes to ensure that only environmentally friendly options are available.

Compared to last year, cracker prices have risen by 20 to 25 percent, attributed to shortages, increased manufacturing costs and lack of pre-orders. A dealer noted, “Compared to the cracker stalls inside the city, the wholesale dealers in Hebbal offer cheaper rates. Prices are higher in city because local dealers purchase from us, adding their profit margins.”

This year, buyers have access to over 10 to 15 new varieties of green crackers, providing plenty of options. To ensure safety during sales, traders in Hebbal have taken precautions, stocking fire extinguishers, water and M-sand to address any potential emergencies.