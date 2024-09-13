Congress leaders not allowing Police to enforce law: Prathap Simha

September 13, 2024

Former MP accuses State Govt. of its ‘inept’ handling of tense situations

Mysuru: Accusing the State Government of failing to control the unrest in Nagamangala, Mandya District, where miscreants hurled bottles, slippers and stones at a Ganesha procession on Wednesday night, former MP Prathap Simha said that the Police have been arresting innocent people under the guise of maintaining law and order but leaving out the actual perpetrators.

Speaking to reporters this morning at a private hotel on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, where he had come to receive Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Prathap Simha alleged that many innocent Hindus had been wrongfully detained in connection with the disturbances.

“There will be a strong response if this continues. We will not hesitate to go to Nagamangala and even to the Police Station if the real culprits are not arrested. Strict action must be taken against those who initiated the violence. What sense does it make to arrest those who responded but leave the instigators untouched?” Simha questioned.

The former MP criticised the Government’s management of the Police force, claiming that they are not being allowed to act independently. “The Government has not given the Police any powers. Their duties are being dictated by vested interests in the State Government to protect vote banks,” Simha alleged, suggesting that political motives are influencing law enforcement.

Valmiki Corporation scam: CM’s downfall inevitable

Prathap Simha has predicted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political downfall in connection with the Valmiki Corporation scam. “Siddaramaiah’s political career will face a significant blow due to the Valmiki Corporation scam,” he stated.

Simha alleged that the funds from the Valmiki Corporation were misused for political purposes. “The MUDA site scam case is still in court, and whatever happens there is separate. But in the Valmiki scam, the CM’s downfall is inevitable. In cases of financial misappropriation, the Finance Minister is responsible, and the CM himself has admitted to a Rs. 88 crore misappropriation,” Simha added.

He further claimed that the Valmiki Corporation funds were used to finance the Ballari Lok Sabha elections. “These funds were used to purchase liquor and freebies. This has been proven. Therefore, Siddaramaiah’s resignation is certain,” the ex-MP declared with confidence.

MUDA site scam

Addressing the MUDA site scam, Simha remarked, “I had already suggested to the CM to return the 14 sites involved. He didn’t listen to me then. Why would he listen to me now if I suggest resignation?”

Mahisha Dasara controversy

Prathap Simha also weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru during Dasara, firmly reiterating his commitment to preventing any event that disrespects Goddess Chamundeshwari.

“Whether I am an MP or not, I will never allow any disrespect towards Goddess Chamundeshwari. Mahisha Dasara will not be conducted atop Chamundi Hill, regardless of others’ opinions. My stand remains unchanged,” Simha asserted.