Violence during Ganesha idols procession: HDK visits Nagamangala

September 13, 2024

Inspector suspended for dereliction of duty over violence

Nagamangala: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) today visited Nagamangala town in Mandya district that witnessed violence during the procession of Ganesha idols on Sept. 11.

HDK, who represents Mandya LS Constituency, under which Nagamangala is situated, took stock of the situation at Mandya Circle on Mysuru Road in the town, where some of the shops were set on fire and damaged in stone pelting during the incident.

Kumaraswamy also reportedly took potshots at the Government for the Police making arbitrary arrests over the incident.

It is said that, Kumaraswamy personally handed over relief to the families of those who were affected by the violence.

Former MLAs Suresh Gowda, Ravindra Srikantaiah and Dr. K. Annadani, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi and other officials were present.

SP Baladandi informed that, Nagamangala Town Station Inspector Ashok Kumar has been kept under suspension, on charge of dereliction of duty.