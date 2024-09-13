Violence during Ganesha idols procession: HDK visits Nagamangala
News, Top Stories

Violence during Ganesha idols procession: HDK visits Nagamangala

September 13, 2024

Inspector suspended for dereliction of duty over violence

Nagamangala:  Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) today visited Nagamangala town in Mandya district that witnessed violence during the procession of Ganesha idols on Sept. 11.

HDK, who represents Mandya LS Constituency, under which Nagamangala is situated, took stock of the situation at Mandya Circle on Mysuru Road in the town, where some of the shops were set on fire and damaged in stone pelting during the incident.

Kumaraswamy also reportedly took potshots at the Government for the Police making arbitrary arrests over the incident.

It is said that, Kumaraswamy personally handed over relief to the families of those who were affected by the violence.

Former MLAs Suresh Gowda, Ravindra Srikantaiah and Dr. K. Annadani, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi and other officials were present.

SP Baladandi informed that, Nagamangala Town Station Inspector Ashok Kumar has been kept under suspension, on charge of dereliction of duty.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching