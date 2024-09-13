PM Modi to flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains on Sept. 15

September 13, 2024

Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, including the Pune-Hubballi route, on Sept. 15.

Speaking to reporters at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad this morning, Somanna, who is on his first official visit to the city since assuming his Ministerial role, highlighted that the launch of these new trains continues the momentum from Aug. 31, when Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat trains (Meerut-Lucknow, Madurai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Nagercoil). “I will be touring several States to receive the trains at their terminating stations,” he added.

Somanna emphasised Modi’s commitment to making India a truly prosperous nation within the next five years and noted his significant responsibilities in the Railways and Jal Shakti Ministries, which are crucial portfolios in the Union Government.

CJI’s Ganesh puja

Regarding Congress criticism of PM Modi attending Ganesh Puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Somanna defended the PM’s actions, stating that it was in accordance with democratic norms and criticized the Congress for exaggerating the issue.

He reminded Congress leaders that the then CJI participated in an Iftar party hosted by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the UPA Government, urging them to cease making baseless allegations and immature statements against the Prime Minister.

Nagamangala violence

Addressing the violence during Ganesha idol immersions in Nagamangala, Somanna accused the Congress of engaging in vote bank politics. He stressed that the law should apply equally to everyone and suggested that Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, a seasoned politician, should visit Nagamangala to assess the situation.

Somanna condemned the violence and called for the Police to arrest and punish those responsible, regardless of their status or influence. He questioned the Home Minister’s characterisation of the Nagamangala violence as a minor incident and cautioned Congress against exploiting religious sentiments, urging the Government to prevent such incidents in the future.

Somanna, who previously served as the Mysuru district in-charge minister (2019-20), was warmly welcomed by BJP workers and farmers. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, city BJP President L. Nagendra, former MP Prathap Simha, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, and other party leaders were present.

Upon his arrival in the city, Somanna was greeted by party workers at Manipal Hospitals Junction on Bengaluru Road, then proceeded directly to Chamundi Hill to offer special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

He later traveled to the Government Guest House and, after addressing the press, visited the BJP office at Chamarajapuram, where he was felicitated by the City and District BJP units. Key attendees included City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Pratap Simha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLCs Thontadarya and Siddaraju, party leaders Anil Thomas, S. Mahadevaiah, former Minister and JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh, and others.