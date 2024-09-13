Railway Officers censured for not speaking Kannada
News

Railway Officers censured for not speaking Kannada

September 13, 2024

Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna reprimanded several senior Railway officials for their inability to speak Kannada, despite having served in Mysuru for three to four years.

During a review of projects initiated by SWR, senior officers presented their updates in Hindi. Somanna expressed his dissatisfaction with this practice. “Why can’t you speak in Kannada? I did not know a single word of Hindi before I was appointed Minister, but I am learning it with special interest and efforts. You have been in Mysuru for two to three years and still do not know any Kannada,” he said.

The Minister, demonstrating his command of Hindi, chided the officers, who remained silent and did not respond. Somanna continued, “If you pay Rs. 3, you can get Kannada learning books. At least make an effort to speak the local language. You must have the interest and willingness to do so.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching