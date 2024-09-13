Railway Minister reviews projects in Mysuru

September 13, 2024

Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna reviewed several Railway projects undertaken by South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, this morning.

Starting his inspection at the remodelled yard of Ashokapuram Station, he was informed by Railway Officers that 80 percent of works have been completed. Minor works like laying interlock tiles and roofing the foot overbridge are progressing swiftly.

While officials assured him that all works would be completed by Nov. 15, the Minister asked them to schedule the formal inauguration for that date so the yard could be opened to public.

“I will discuss with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to arrange for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it on Nov. 15,” Somanna said.

He also instructed the team led by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal to ensure the main City Railway Station is decongested once the Ashokapuram Station is operational.

“Ashokapuram can accommodate 15 trains, with the number of platforms increased from three to six. We frequently receive complaints from commuters that most of the trains entering Mysuru are held up on the tracks before reaching the City Railway Station because the main Station does not provide clearance for platform entry. This issue must be resolved, as many trains could stop at Ashokapuram depending on their schedules,” he noted.

Following the inspection, he proceeded to the DRM’s Office for a review meeting with officials from the Mysuru Division and the Construction Organisation.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was present, highlighted the significance of Somanna’s visit in the light of various ongoing projects. These include the Ashokapuram Station remodelling, the CONCOR Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Kadakola, development of Mysuru Railway Station and the terminal at Naganahalli, the modernisation of infrastructure at MNGT Goods Shed and a techno-economic study for redevelopment of Mysuru Station.