Renowned Poet H.S. Venkatesh Murthy no more

May 30, 2025

Bengaluru: Renowned Kannada poet, playwright and critic Dr. Hodigere Shanbhog Venkatesha Murthy, famously known as H.S Venkatesh Murthy, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru early this morning. He was 80. His body was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra till 2 pm today for public to pay their respects.

He leaves behind four sons, daughters-in-law and grand-children.

Born on June 23, 1944 at Hodigere in Channagiri Taluk, Davanagere, he was known for his literary works which included poetry and plays.

His poem collections include Parivrutha, Bagilu Badida Janagalu, Saugandhika, Moovathu Malegala among others. His plays include Hejjegalu, Ondu Sainika Vruthantha and Agnivarna among others.

Venkatesh Murthy had also contributed to Kannada Film Industry by writing dialogues and lyrics to movies such as ‘Chinnari Mutha’, ‘Kotreshi Kanasu’, ‘America America’, ‘Mythri’, ‘Kirik Party’ among others. He had also penned title songs of popular Kannada soaps ‘Muktha’ and ‘Mahaparva’ among others.

He has received numerous awards including Kendra Sahitya Akademi, Bal Sahitya Puraskar (2013) for his book ‘Kathana Kavana’, Best Lyrics award for the song in the movie ‘Hasiru Ribbon’ at the 66th Filmfare South Awards. Venkatesh Murthy was also Chairman of 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held at Kalaburagi in 2000.