Early monsoon brings life to Cauvery Basin

May 30, 2025

KRS Reservoir touches 100.10 ft mark; Dhanushkoti waterfall thrills tourists

Mysuru: Kodagu and other parts of the Cauvery Basin are witnessing a dramatic rise in river water levels following an early and intense South West Monsoon. The Dhanushkoti waterfall near K.R. Nagar in Chunchanakatte has turned into a roaring natural spectacle, attracting hundreds of visitors.

Located about 55 kilometres from Mysuru, this breathtaking waterfall offers a spectacular view as the Cauvery River, originating from Talacauvery, plunges over 60 feet before reaching the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam. The milky-white cascade resembles foam, creating a mesmerising scene.

The monsoon’s early arrival — nearly two weeks ahead of schedule — has brought heavy rains not seen in May for almost two decades. Rivers that had run dry have been revived, providing vital relief to the region.

Catchment areas such as Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Kushalnagar in Kodagu District, and Hunsur and K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district have all recorded exceptional rainfall. This marks the first time since 2006 that Cauvery is flowing robustly in May.

This morning, the KRS Reservoir level crossed the 100-ft. mark, reaching 100.10 ft against a full capacity of 124.80 ft, with an inflow of 19,448 cusecs.

Officials from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) note that since 1990, the Damr has reached this level in May only twice, the last occurrence being in May 2022. Last year, it reached 100 ft only by July 5, and in 2023 on July 25.

Tourists are flocking to the viewing towers and surrounding areas of Dhanushkoti Falls, eager to capture the stunning scenes on their cameras and smartphones. The strong flow is also influenced by a nearby private hydropower facility about 300 metres from the falls, adding to the force of cascading water.

With lush greenery revitalising the landscape, the early monsoon has sparked renewed interest in the Cauvery region. Nature lovers and weekend travellers alike are drawn to experience this vibrant transformation firsthand.