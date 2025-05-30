NDRF team on high alert to tackle monsoon disasters in Kodagu
NDRF team on high alert to tackle monsoon disasters in Kodagu

May 30, 2025

Madikeri: With the monsoon arriving earlier than usual this year, the 10th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the district and is fully prepared to handle any rain-related emergencies.

NDRF Inspector G.D. Harishchandra Pandey assured that the 30-member team, stationed at the Maithri Police Community Hall, is equipped with all necessary tools and rescue equipment to respond swiftly to natural disasters such as floods and landslides.

The team was deployed in the third week of May following a request from the State Government and the District Administration.

“Our team is ready with life jackets, motorboats, rafts, tree-cutting machines, ropes, searchlights, oxygen cylinders, stretchers, generators and essential medical supplies,” said Inspector Pandey. “We are trained and committed to ensuring a timely and effective response during any crisis.”

In addition to maintaining a constant state of readiness, the NDRF team is conducting surveys across high-risk areas in the district. “We are assessing ground realities and geographical vulnerabilities to plan our operations more effectively,” he added.

Reassuring the public, Inspector Pandey said, “There is no need for panic. He assured that we have a solid strategy in place to tackle any disaster that may arise during the monsoon season.”

