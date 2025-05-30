Film City Project takes off at Immavu

May 30, 2025

PWD begins 3.6-km boundary wall work with Rs. 7.10 crore

Mysuru: The long-awaited Film City project at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk is inching closer to reality, with the Public Works Department (PWD) initiating work on securing 110 acres of the 160-acre site earmarked for the development.

Acting on directions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the PWD has commenced construction after completing the tender process. At an estimated cost of Rs. 7.10 crore, a 3.6-km-long compound wall will be built, standing 5 feet tall and topped with an additional 1.5 feet of solar fencing.

A Work Order has been issued to contractor Ashok, with a seven-month deadline for completion. Ahead of construction, the area is being cleared of weeds and vegetation.

The remaining 50 acres of land identified for the project will be acquired subsequently to complete the enclosure.

Once boundary works are completed, the foundation stone for the Film City will be laid, said PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Siddaraju. Major construction activities will begin thereafter, based on estimates aligned with the Detailed Project Report (DPR), added T.K. Harish Kumar, Assistant Director, Department of Information and Public Relations. The State Government had earmarked funds for the ambitious Film City in its 2024–25 Budget. A coordinated effort by the District Administration, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), the Revenue Department, and the Information and Public Relations Department helped identify the 160-acre parcel, of which 110 acres have now been transferred to the PWD to kickstart the project.