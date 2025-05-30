Bheema pulls off rug; exposes rape accused
Bheema pulls off rug; exposes rape accused

May 30, 2025

Mysuru: Soon after the woman’s body was discovered, Police summoned the Dog Squad and sniffer dog Bheema arrived at the scene with handlers S. Basanth Kumar and Vasanth.

After sniffing the victim’s body, Bheema initially walked a short distance before returning. On being prompted again, Bheema began tracking a scent trail along the road, eventually leading the Police to the South Gate of the Government Guest House near Mini Vidhana Soudha.

There, Bheema approached two men sleeping on the footpath under a rug. He pulled off the rug and began barking persistently at them. Startled by the barking and the sudden presence of the Police, the two men awoke in shock.

The Police immediately took the pair into custody. During interrogation, they confessed to sexually assaulting the woman along with three other accomplices and revealed their identities.

Based on this information, the Police arrested the remaining three accused, effectively cracking the case. Sadly, Bheema passed away in 2022 at the age of 10, just four months after retiring from service. His vital role in solving this case remains a testament to his dedication and training.

