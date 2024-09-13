BJP delegation takes stock of situation

September 13, 2024

Nagamangala: A delegation of BJP leaders including State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, visited the violence-hit Nagamangala town yesterday and took stock of the situation.

Ashok said, the severity of the incident exceeds even the terrorist act and the miscreants have taken law into their hands. There was a clash during Ganesha festival previous year too, but the Police acted without any ounce of consciousness this time. The law and order in the State has gone for a toss, he alleged.

Speaking to media persons, Ashok said, it has gone into the head of the miscreants that they can escape from any action under this Government. The miscreants were seen roaming with weapons during Shivamogga incident too, but no action was taken against them. Such incidents won’t happen without the instigation of Congress party.

Ridiculing the statement of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar who had termed it as a petty incident, Ashok shot back and asked, ‘Can we dismiss the incident where petrol bombs were used as a minor incident?’ May be they will term the incidents involving missile bombs and rockets as big, said Ashok in a mocking tone.

It is a premeditated incident with the conspiracy hatched at the mosque. They were averse to celebration of Ganesha festival and the rowdy elements belonging to a different faith should be strictly dealt within the ambit of law. Those who suffered losses with the mob torching shops should be provided a suitable compensation, demanded Ashok.

State BJP President Vijayendra, who echoed the feelings of Ashok, regretted that Mandya, that was once popular for farmers movement, is often in news for wrong reasons.

The youths present during the visit of BJP delegation, rented various slogans like Jai Sri Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Ganesha among several others.

MLAs C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Suneel Kumar, MLC C.T. Ravi, former MLA Suresh Gowda, former MLC Ashwathnarayan Gowda, former MPs Pratap Simha and Muniswamy, BJP and JD(S) leaders were present during the visit.