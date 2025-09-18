Rs. 419 cr. GST Fraud link in city !

September 18, 2025

Father-son duo from Bannimantap in Mysuru part of a larger network that generated fake bills to claim input tax credit.

High drama during raid as sister runs away with hard disc and phone.

The duo made Rs. 20 cr.; Son caught in Bengaluru Airport; Father still at large.

Mysuru/Bengaluru: In a recent operation, the Bengaluru unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) arrested a 24-year-old businessman from Mysuru on the run on Tuesday (Sept. 16), for his alleged involvement in a whopping fraudulent input tax credit racket, with transactions of Rs. 419 crore.

Mohammed Kamran, a resident of No. 7, Bannimantap Layout, Mysuru, was apprehended upon his arrival from Mumbai at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. He was absconding, along with his father Akram Pasha, the prime accused in the case, after GST officials raided their house and other properties, on Sept. 10.

Following the arrest of Kamran, the second accused in the case, the authorities seized six mobile phones and a laptop from him. Meanwhile, an intense search is on for Kamran’s father, Akram Pasha, who is reportedly still at large.

The duo is said to be part of a larger network that issues fake invoices in Mysuru, Bengaluru and other places.

The father and son duo so far have made over Rs. 20 crore by issuing fake invoices.

The case was detected on the basis of IP address analysis

which revealed a network of suppliers and recipients engaged in issuing fake invoices without any actual supply of goods or services.

Search operation…

Following an order issued on Sept. 9, by the Additional Director General of GST Intelligence, Bengaluru, to conduct a search and collect documents from the house of Akram Pasha and his son Kamran, a team of officials from DGGI conducted coordinated raids on Sept. 10. The raids spanned 13 locations — three in Bengaluru and 10 in Mysuru — including houses, offices and warehouses belonging to the accused. These operations uncovered a complex network of interlinked entities allegedly involved in fraudulent input tax credit claims, sources said.

Akram Pasha runs ‘AK Steels’ and Kamran owns ‘MK Traders’ at Bannimantap. They were also accused of obstructing the DGGI personnel from carrying out their duty.

High drama by family

High drama was witnessed as the family members showed stiff resistance, posing a challenge to the raid party in carrying out their duty.

Pasha’s daughter Firdose Banu fled the house in the middle of the raid, carrying the mobile phone and the hard disc of CCTV camera footages.

According to GST officials, all was fine till Kamran and his brother Mohammed Umar, picked up a quarrel with the GST officials. The brothers abused and threatened GST officials, before snatching the mobile phone and hard disc containing the CCTV footage from the latter, with the ulterior motive of destroying the evidence, by handing it over to their sister.

Kamran and his family members raised false alarms to thwart the GST officials from carrying out the searches. They threatened the GST officials of summoning media persons and even made attempts to drive them out forcibly out of the house.

Complaint at NR Police Station

In a complaint lodged by Deputy Director at GST Intelligence, Bengaluru Zonal Unit, Bengaluru city, Dr. N. Vivek Reddy, at Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station in Mysuru on Sept. 10, six people, including Pasha, Kamran, Umar, Pasha’s wife Farzana Banu, daughter Firdose Banu and one Nasir Ahmed, were named as accused.

Narasimharaja Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 under Sections 121 (1), 122 (1), 132, 208, 210, 212, 214, 218, 221, 224, 238, 241, 351(1), 352, r/w 3(5).