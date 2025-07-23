1,314 small traders get GST notices in Mysuru Division
News, Top Stories

1,314 small traders get GST notices in Mysuru Division

July 23, 2025

Notices issued based on digital transactions, says Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Department of Commercial Taxes has issued notices in 1,314 instances across the Mysuru Division — which includes Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu districts — regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration compliance.

These include bakeries, confectionery stores, hotels, canteens, pan shops, provision stores, milk booths, meat outlets, petrol bunks, bars and restaurants, hospitals, automobile showrooms, electrical and hardware shops, jewellery stores, repair and service centres and wine stores.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, P.D. Shobha, In-Charge Joint Commissioner (Administration Division), Commercial Taxes Department, stated that registering eligible traders under GST is an ongoing process.

For those yet to register, the Department regularly conducts surveys and field inspections, especially when new commercial establishments open.

In a new development, unregistered traders are being identified through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based digital platforms and digital wallets. Traders whose annual turnover exceeds Rs. 20 lakh in services or Rs. 40 lakh in goods — based on transaction data collected from these digital payment systems — have been flagged and served notices.

Compliance-related information

The Department has begun the first phase by issuing intimation letters to these traders,                   notifying them of their GST eligibility and requesting compliance-related information.

Teams also searched residences, offices and premises of relatives of the accused. Simultaneous raids were also conducted at the residences of M. Manjunath Swamy, a retired Joint Director of Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, in Sathagalli, Mysuru and Madikeri. Manjunath had retired just last month.

READ ALSO  GST: One Nation...One Tax...

Other officials raided across various districts include Dr. B.V. Vasanthi Amar, IAS officer and Special Deputy Commissioner, Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), Bengaluru, Bagali Maruthi, Assistant Director, Town and Country Planning, Sahakaranagar, Bengaluru and H.V. Yarappa Reddy, Executive Engineer (EE), BBMP, C.V. Raman Nagar.

Raids were also conducted at the houses of M. Rajesh, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), KIADB, Tumakuru Zonal Office, Sunil Kumar, EE, Family Welfare Office, Engineering Division, Kalaburagi and Sheiku, Assistant Director, District Industries Centre (DIC), Koppal

Raids were still in progress when we went to the Press. The details of the assets amassed by these officials will be known only later.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching