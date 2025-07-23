1,314 small traders get GST notices in Mysuru Division

July 23, 2025

Notices issued based on digital transactions, says Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Department of Commercial Taxes has issued notices in 1,314 instances across the Mysuru Division — which includes Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu districts — regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration compliance.

These include bakeries, confectionery stores, hotels, canteens, pan shops, provision stores, milk booths, meat outlets, petrol bunks, bars and restaurants, hospitals, automobile showrooms, electrical and hardware shops, jewellery stores, repair and service centres and wine stores.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, P.D. Shobha, In-Charge Joint Commissioner (Administration Division), Commercial Taxes Department, stated that registering eligible traders under GST is an ongoing process.

For those yet to register, the Department regularly conducts surveys and field inspections, especially when new commercial establishments open.

In a new development, unregistered traders are being identified through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based digital platforms and digital wallets. Traders whose annual turnover exceeds Rs. 20 lakh in services or Rs. 40 lakh in goods — based on transaction data collected from these digital payment systems — have been flagged and served notices.

Compliance-related information

The Department has begun the first phase by issuing intimation letters to these traders, notifying them of their GST eligibility and requesting compliance-related information.

