Lokayukta raids eight Government officials

July 23, 2025

MCC Zone 5 In-charge Assistant Commissioner and seven other officers under the scanner

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning crackdown, the Karnataka Lokayukta today launched simultaneous raids across the State targeting eight Government officials in connection with Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases.

The officials are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Among those raided was B. Venkataram, Zone 5 In-charge Assistant Commissioner of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), who also serves as the President of the MCC Employees Association.

In Mysuru, a team of Lokayukta officials, led by Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, arrived at Venkataram’s residence in K.C. Layout around 7 am in private vehicles. The team sealed the entry gates, barring media & outsiders, and conducted extensive searches, including verification of documents.

Venkataram had recently led a protest by MCC Employees Association demanding full implementation of 7th Pay Commission benefits for civic workers.

“If the traders fail to respond or register, the Department will initiate suo motu proceedings,” said Shobha. In such cases, individuals will be deemed liable for tax and will be formally notified. If compliance is not ensured within 15 days, the Department will issue a demand order detailing the tax liability, interest and applicable penalties.

Once intimation letters are received, traders are required to contact the Department. Many have already done so, claiming they deal exclusively in GST-exempt goods such as fruits and vegetables. In these cases, field inspections are carried out to verify their claims. If validated, the case is dropped, she explained.

GST-exempt items

The Department clarified that items such as milk, fruits, vegetables, meat and chicken fall outside the GST ambit. Traders dealing solely in such goods are not liable for GST registration. However, processed or value-added products like sweets (e.g., doodh peda) made from milk are taxable.

For instance, if a Nandini outlet reports Rs. 40 lakh in annual turnover — Rs. 20 lakh from exempt items like milk and curd and Rs. 20 lakh from taxable products — then GST applies only to the taxable portion. Nevertheless, the shop must obtain GST registration as the overall turnover exceeds Rs. 40 lakh, Shobha noted.

Traders dealing in both taxable and exempt items are encouraged to furnish product-wise details. “There’s no cause for undue concern if traders submit information about exempt products,” the officer clarified.

Items like biscuit packets often carry the label “All taxes included,” signifying that GST is already collected from consumers. Thus, GST registration ensures formal compliance.

Though GST was introduced in 2017, ample time has been given for traders to adapt. With digital transactions surging post-COVID, especially through UPI, the Department now has better tools to monitor financial activity and ensure compliance, she added.