City gears up for Dasara 2025: Major roads to be beautified early

June 29, 2025

Budget to exceed Rs. 40 crore | Gajapayana on Aug. 4 | 22-day illumination of Mysuru city

Bengaluru: Key roads in Mysuru — including those leading to Chamundi Hill and the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam — will undergo repairs and beautification ahead of the Dasara festivities, as part of a citywide makeover.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired the Dasara High Power Committee Meeting at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday, has directed the Mysuru District Administration and officials from the Public Works, Energy, Home and other key Departments to ensure all preparations are completed well in advance.

This year’s Dasara will be celebrated from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, spanning 11 days instead of the usual 10, due to the unique alignment of the lunar calendar.

At the high-level meeting held to review preparations for Mysuru Dasara 2025, the Chief Minister affirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the event with all necessary funding.

“The spiritual essence of Dasara must not be lost amidst its splendour and spectacle. Lavish spending alone does not make a celebration grand. Public safety and the convenience of tourists must remain the top priority,” he cautioned.

Significance & schedule

Dasara holds immense religious, cultural and charitable significance in Karnataka. As per tradition, Navaratri begins the day after Mahalaya Amavasya, which falls on Sept. 21 this year. Due to Panchami appearing on two consecutive days (Sept. 26 and Sept. 27) in the lunar calendar, the festival will be celebrated over 10 nights and 11 days.

The iconic Gajapayana — symbolising the march of elephants from the forests to Mysuru — will begin on Aug. 4, while the formal inauguration of Dasara will take place atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 22.

The CM has instructed officials to organise programmes that reflect the festival’s heritage and to commence road repair works immediately across the city. The Energy Department has been told to illuminate the city of Mysuru for 22 days.

Security and crowd management

Referring to the recent stampede incident during the IPL RCB victory celebrations at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, Siddaramaiah stressed the need for heightened vigilance during the Dasara festivities, which are expected to attract over 1 million visitors, including international tourists.

He has instructed Police officers to adopt strict preventive measures, ensure crowd control and maintain friendly and approachable conduct toward tourists. As a precaution, the number of seats in front of Mysore Palace will be reduced this year to avoid overcrowding.

Bigger budget, grander plans

This year’s Dasara is expected to be more extravagant than ever, with a budget likely to exceed the Rs. 40 crore allocated last year.

Plans are already underway for extensive beautification and citywide illumination, along with themed exhibitions and tableaux parades that will highlight the Government’s welfare schemes and the achievements of various departments. A large-scale drone show is also on the cards to elevate the visual appeal of the festivities.

Given that Vijayadashami coincides with Oct. 2, which marks Gandhi Jayanti, the Chief Minister has directed that the tableaux presented during the celebrations must reflect the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Streamlining Gold Cards

Departments have been instructed to design their displays in a way that meaningfully resonates with the public and prominently showcases the Government schemes. In addition, the CM has insisted that all stalls at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds be ready and operational by the day of inauguration.

He has also stressed the need for a streamlined and transparent distribution of Gold Cards, which provide select attendees with privileged access. Visitors are to be provided with adequate parking, sanitation and other essential amenities.

Further, he has directed that public services must remain uninterrupted and that Government officials remain accessible throughout the festival period.

He acknowledged previous complaints about officials being unavailable during the celebrations and urged departments to remain accessible to the public throughout the 11 days.

Last year, the seating arrangement in front of Mysore Palace was expanded to accommodate 54,000 people, which resulted in severe crowding during the Jumboo Savari. This time, measures must be taken to ease congestion and ensure effective crowd control — not only at the Palace but across all event venues.

— Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mysuru District in-Charge Minister

I recommend the formation of a dedicated Mysuru Dasara Authority to oversee and streamline all aspects of festival planning and execution. There is a pressing need to expand seating capacity in a well-structured manner and make proper parking arrangements.

— Tanveer Sait, MLA

Access during the Jumboo Savari must be strictly limited to the elephant teams and cultural troupes, and no others must be allowed to roam about on the procession route. Moreover, there should be greater diversity in the composition of these troupes.

— G.T. Devegowda, MLA