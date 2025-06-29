Booker fame Banu Mushtaq or Deepa Bhasthi to open Dasara?

June 29, 2025

Bengaluru: The 11-day Mysuru Dasara festivities are scheduled to take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2 this year. During the High Power Committee Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday, discussions were held regarding the selection of the chief guest for the grand inauguration atop Chamundi Hill.

According to sources, two distinguished women writers have been shortlisted for consideration: Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq and acclaimed writer-translator Deepa Bhasthi. If the Chief Minister opts to honour a woman literary figure this year, one of the two is likely to be finalised as the inaugural speaker for the festival.