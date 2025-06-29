Ashada Friday atop Chamundi Hill: Crowd control, safety top priority: Minister

June 29, 2025

Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa visited Chamundi Hill this morning in anticipation of the large influx of devotees during the auspicious Ashada month.

He reviewed arrangements made for pilgrims and tourists, including crowd control measures, access routes and basic amenities.

Dr. Mahadevappa instructed officials to prioritise the convenience of devotees and address gaps in planning.

Citing the inconveniences faced by pilgrims during the first Ashada Friday on June 27, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa pointed out that several social media posts had highlighted lapses in crowd handling and basic facilities. “Such neglect must not be repeated. Officers must adopt practical, on-ground approaches to ensure no devotee faces hardship,” he stated.

The Minister emphasised that crowd management and security must remain top priorities and confirmed that the District Administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth darshan experience during the peak pilgrimage season.

Step-climbers face long waits, poor planning

On the first Ashada Friday, devotees who climbed the hill via the traditional 1,000-step path faced severe inconvenience, sparking widespread criticism and calls to scrap the separate queue system implemented exclusively for them.

Authorities had set up barricades and created a dedicated path from the hilltop step entrance to the sanctum sanctorum, following promises of direct darshan for those arriving on foot.

However, the arrangement backfired, leading to overcrowding, serpentine queues and wait times of three to four hours. Many devotees, especially the elderly and those with health conditions, struggled without access to basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water.

Some reportedly collapsed from exhaustion and those attempting to exit midway found it difficult due to the barricaded lanes. Several videos of the chaotic scenes circulated on social media, drawing public outrage and criticism of the administration’s handling.

Traditionally, devotees who climb the steps during Ashada Fridays offer prayers at the temple’s Gopura (tower) and return without entering the sanctum. This year’s assurance of special access caused an unprecedented surge in foot traffic, overwhelming the existing infrastructure.

In response, devotees are now urging officials to abandon the exclusive queue for step-climbers and adopt a more integrated crowd management plan that balances access, safety and comfort.

Prasadam distribution

Another concern voiced by devotees is the relocation of the prasadam distribution centre to an open ground near the Forest Department’s information kiosk. Many have found this location inconvenient and ill-equipped to handle the festival crowd. Citing the smoother arrangements made last year, pilgrims have urged officials to shift the distribution back to the multi-level parking complex, which has the infrastructure and space to manage large gatherings efficiently.

Accompanying Dr. Mahadevappa were Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Yukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa and Police officials including DCPs M. Muthuraju and K.S. Sundar Raj.