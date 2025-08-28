Dasara, cultural for Govt., Dharmic  for us: Pramoda Devi

August 28, 2025

‘If it weren’t a Hindu temple, Chamundeshwari Temple wouldn’t be under Muzrai Department’

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of recent developments over the selection of this year’s Dasara inaugurator and the political storm that followed — with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar dragging in the revered Chamundi Hill, claiming it is not the property of Hindus — erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has broken her silence, issuing ‘a note of concern on Chamundeshwari Temple and this year’s Dasara.’

Pramoda Devi’s reaction

“I write this with deep dismay over the way this year’s Dasara celebrations, proposed to be conducted by the Government of Karnataka, have unfolded, especially with politics finding its way around the sacred Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill.

The choice of dignitary invited to inaugurate this year’s Nada Habba (Janata Dasara) has given rise to conflicting opinions. While defending the decisions, the insensitive statements such as Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to Hindus were both unnecessary and avoidable. If it were not a Hindu Temple, it would never have been brought under the Muzrai Department in the first place.

It is our considered opinion that the Government’s Dasara is a ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಆಚರಣೆ (cultural celebration). The State, by its nature, cannot claim religious sanctity, ‘sampradaya,’ or ‘parampare’ in conducting such a festival. It is clear that the celebrations organised by the Government of Karnataka are not religious (dharmic) in nature and they simply coincide with the Navaratri celebrations, including Vijayadashami, whereas we continue to observe these dharmic rituals privately, in accordance with age-old religious customs and traditions.

Since the Government’s cultural celebrations are organised in front of the Palace, in order to avoid any overlap with our traditional rituals, an auspicious and suitable time is fixed for the inauguration and the grand procession of Sri Chamundeshwari on the occasion of Vijayadashami. I hope the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi removes all obstacles, misconceptions and conflicts, and soon a consensus is reached.”