Chamundi Hill is Hindu heritage; Truth cannot be altered: Yaduveer

August 28, 2025

Shivakumar’s statements are shocking, absurd; Yaduveer cautions against misusing Hindu traditions for politics

Mysore/Mysuru: “Chamundi Hill is undeniably a Hindu heritage site. There is no room for ambiguity,” asserted Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

His clarification comes in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remark that Chamundi Hill does not belong to Hindus.

Speaking to reporters yesterday at the CADA Office in Mysuru, where his MP Office is located, Yaduveer described the Deputy CM’s statement as both shocking and absurd, particularly since it was made during the auspicious occasion of Gauri-Ganesha puja.

“Chamundi Hill has a history spanning thousands of years. At that time, no other religions existed — only Buddhism was present,” he said, cautioning against misusing Hindu religious traditions for political purposes.

“Our Temples are open to all, but that does not mean they belong to everyone. They can be viewed through a secular lens, but claiming ownership is inappropriate,” he warned, adding that such statements have hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees.

Targeting Hindus only

He also voiced concern over the Congress Government’s move to bring the Hill under State control, suggesting Hindu Temples are being selectively targeted.

“This is happening only at Hindu sites. Whenever matters of faith arise, we are ready to stand and fight. In the coming days, we will launch a movement to protect Chamundi Hill from being converted into a Development Authority. If that happens, the Hill risks being reduced to a tourism hub,” Yaduveer cautioned.

“Chamundi Hill must remain a sacred religious site. We will defend our faith — not only through public protest but also within the framework of the law. While we respect all religions, that respect should not translate into favouritism toward one faith,” he said.

He added that the Government’s intent appears to be to bring the Hill under its control, with Hindu Temples being selectively targeted. “The Gaali Anjaneya Temple in Bengaluru faced a similar fate. Congress seems intent on targeting Hindu religious sites.”

“Let us be clear: Chamundi Hill is, first and foremost, a religious site. It is Hindu heritage — and it will remain so forever. No statement by the Deputy Chief Minister or anyone else can change that,” the MP declared.