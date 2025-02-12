RSS, BJP workers behind unrest, claims KPCC Spokesperson
RSS, BJP workers behind unrest, claims KPCC Spokesperson

February 12, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson M. Lakshmana claimed that over 300 RSS workers from outside deliberately disturbed the peace in Mysuru and were responsible for stone-pelting in Udayagiri.

Speaking to reporters after lodging a complaint at the Udayagiri Police Station yesterday, he demanded action against those who posted objectionable remarks about the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on social media.

Lakshman blamed former MP Prathap Simha for the violence, asserting that both the RSS and BJP were involved in the unrest.

He further demanded the immediate arrest of Prathap Simha’s supporters who allegedly made the controversial social media post and urged the Police to prevent BJP leaders from entering Udayagiri, warning that their presence could escalate tensions.

Initially, the Police denied Lakshmana’s entry to the Udayagiri Station, citing concerns that his presence might disturb peace. However, they later allowed him in after he insisted on filing his complaint.

