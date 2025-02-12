Leopard spreads scare in apartments on KRS Road

February 12, 2025

Mysuru: A leopard was reportedly spotted prowling in the premises of an apartment on KRS Road, sparking concern among residents. However, the Forest Department officials have reassured the public, urging them not to believe in rumours and to remain calm.

Last month, a leopard was seen on the Infosys campus in the city, forcing the company to have employees work from home for many days. The Forest Department’s Leopard Task Force (LTF) conducted extensive combing operations on the campus for over two weeks, but the animal was not found.

Now, the recent sighting near Brigade Symphony Apartments, located close to Infosys campus, has rekindled fears. Some locals speculate that this could be the same leopard.

A few days ago, residents of the apartment noticed pug marks and initially believed they were from dogs. However, after informing the Forest Department, LTF personnel visited the site and confirmed the tracks were likely from a leopard, given the animal’s presence in the area. The LTF advised residents to stay vigilant.

On Monday, the leopard reportedly killed a peacock and yesterday, more pug marks were found near the remains. The area is home to a large number of peacocks, but their numbers have significantly decreased in the past six months.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraj confirmed to Star of Mysore that LTF and other Forest Department staff conducted a thorough search in the vicinity, prompted by complaints from residents.

However, no signs of the leopard were found. The DCF urged the public not to believe rumors, stating that the pug marks were likely from dogs. He also said that guidelines have been issued and should be followed for safety.