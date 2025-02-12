Thousands witness Ganga Aarti, Cauvery Deepaarti at T. Narasipur

February 12, 2025

Three-day Kumbha Mela draws to a close today

Mysuru: The penultimate day of the three-day 13th Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur witnessed scores of devotees from various parts of the State and outside visiting the Triveni Sangama to take the holy dip and also seek the blessings of the deities.

Yesterday also witnessed Ganga Aarti and Cauvery Deepaarti being performed by a group of Priests, who had come from Varanasi specially to perform aarti to River Cauvery at Triveni Sangama.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Sri Somanatheshwara Swamiji, Jayendrapuri Swamiji and other Seers of various Mutts, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Assistant Commissioner and Kumbha Mela Nodal Officer K.R. Rakshith, Karnataka Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Pushpa Amarnath, along with thousands of devotees, witnessed the aarti rituals.

A special stage was erected in the middle of the river near Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt on which the Seers of various Mutts and Priests from Varanasi performed the aarti.

The skies were also lit with attractive fireworks amidst chanting Vedic hymns. The authorities had also installed LED screens for devotees to witness the grand spectacle. Prior to the aarti, artistes of Mohan Dance Studio performed cultural programmes on stage.

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar takes the holy dip

Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar visited Triveni Sangama in T. Narasipur and took a holy dip before performing special pujas. Shivakumar drove directly from Bengaluru to T. Narasipur where he was received by Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. He also witnessed the Ganga aarti performed by Varanasi Priests before visiting Sri Agasthyeshwara Temple.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar offering special puja after taking a holy dip at T. Narasipur Triveni Sangama yesterday.

MLAs Ganiga Ravi Kumar, K.M. Uday and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present. It may be recalled that D.K. Shivakumar, along with his wife Usha Shivakumar, had visited Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj recently and offered special pujas.

Last day today

Today being the last day of the three-day Kumbha Mela, devotees were seen arriving at Triveni Sangama as early as 5 am. According to the Hindu tradition, today is Kumbha Sankramana that falls on Magha Hunnime (Full Moon Day) and is believed to be an auspicious day to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Rituals at T. Narasipur began at 5 am in the auspicious Kumbha lagna with Purnahuti at 11 am. The Priests had also announced 11 am to 11.30 am (Magha lagna), 1.30 pm to 2 pm (Vrushaba lagna) as the precious time for Guru Pushyayoga Mahodaya Punya Snana (holy dip). Following this, many devotees visited Triveni Sangama to take the holy dip before visiting various temples in the town.