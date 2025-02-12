Dress code at Kattemad Mrityunjaya Temple in Kodagu: High Court clears way for Kodavas to wear their traditional attire

February 12, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has intervened in the controversial dress code at Kattemad Maha Mrityuanjaya Temple in Kodagu district, which sparked tensions between the Kodava and Are Bhashe Gowda communities in Kodagu recently.

The Court has allowed members of the Kodava community, as well as others, to wear their traditional attire while entering the temple and practice their religion as per customs. A Single-Judge Bench led by Justice R. Devdas issued the interim stay order this morning, permitting all devotees to don their traditional clothing.

The Temple authorities had initially argued that their bylaws prohibited entry in the traditional attire of any community, prompting a petition to be filed in the High Court.

The Court’s interim order now ensures that devotees can wear their cultural dress while entering the Temple.

The controversy, which has been simmering for the past month and a half in Kodagu, has brought cultural and traditional practices at religious sites into the spotlight. The petition was filed by Chotteyanda A. Sanju through advocate K.S. Ponnappa.

Yesterday, the Temple Committee maintained that the dress code would remain unchanged. In response to a deadline set by the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC), the Temple Committee, led by Kattemane Shashi Janardhana and consisting of around 40 members, met Kodagu DC Venkata Raja at his Office on Tuesday and told the DC that the dress code would remain.

The Committee informed the DC that they would not amend the by-law barring community members from wearing traditional dresses inside the temple.

The DC reminded the Committee that their decision violated the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right for all citizens to practice their customs, attire and traditions freely in any place.

Despite this, the Temple Committee stood firm on adhering to the Temple’s by-laws, stating that there would be no change in their position. Subsequently, members of the Kodava community sought legal recourse, and the High Court intervened, issuing a stay that allows the wearing of traditional attire inside the temple.