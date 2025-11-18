Sulwadi poisoning case: Prime accused walks out of jail on bail

November 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the bail from Karnataka High Court, Immadi Mahadevaswamy, the prime accused in Sulwadi Temple prasada poisoning case, was released from Mysuru Central Prisons yesterday.

The Single-Judge Bench of HC had recently granted a conditional bail for a period of one year to Immadi Mahadevaswamy, former Junior Pontiff of Salur Mutt, Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar, to avail treatment for his ill-health.

Immadi Mahadevaswamy is among the four accused, who had been arrested and remanded to Judicial Custody, in the infamous Sulwadi Temple prasada poisoning case.

On Dec. 14, 2018, the accused had allegedly conspired to spike the prasada with poison at Kitchguth Maramma Temple, with the ulterior motive of gaining control over the Management Committee of the temple. As many as 17 devotees had died and over 100 were indisposed, following the consumption of the prasada.

Following the bail order, the relatives of the deceased and survivors, staged a flash protest, demanding the authorities concerned to file a fresh appeal at the Court, to cancel his bail order.

Also, memoranda have been submitted to Hanur MLA M.R. Manjunath, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shilpa Nag, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. B.T. Kavita and other officials.