Police foil dacoity bid at Hebbal: Two nabbed, hunt on for four

November 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Hebbal Police have arrested two of six youths who were allegedly waiting on Hebbal Ring Road to loot factory workers in order to buy narcotic substances and fund other expenses.

The arrested accused are 19-year-old Mohammed Yousuf and 18-year-old Mudasir Pasha, both residents of the city. A hunt is on to nab their accomplices — Faraz, Mohammed Roshan, Syed Mubarak and Mohammed Maaz. Police have also seized a rented Maruti Swift car and a knife from the arrested duo.

The arrests were made when Hebbal Sub-Inspector Keerthi and staff Annappa Devadiga, Anand and S.B. Mohan Kumar were on night patrol on Nov. 15. Around 1.30 am, the team spotted a Maruti Swift and six individuals standing suspiciously near Shubodhini Junction close to the JK Tyre turning.

As the Police approached, four of them fled. The remaining two jumped into the car and attempted to speed away, but were quickly arrested.

During interrogation, Mohammed Yousuf and Mudasir Pasha reportedly confessed that the group was plotting a dacoity. They told the Police that the six had planned to rob people of cash and valuables to buy cigarettes, ganja and cover other personal expenses.

They had taken the Swift car on rent from one Buran of Shanthinagar around 11 pm. After renting the vehicle, the group roamed around N.R. Mohalla, Kalidasa Road and the Ring Road before heading towards Hebbal Industrial Area in search of factory workers to target.

Hebbal Police have registered a case and intensified efforts to trace the four who escaped.