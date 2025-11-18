Tigress darted at dawn after night-long chase
November 18, 2025

She had killed a farmer at Mullur; Staff rescues 3 cubs in high-risk operation

Mysore/Mysuru: A tigress responsible for the recent killing of a farmer at Mullur in Saragur taluk was captured early this morning and her three cubs — one male and two females — were rescued by the Forest Department.

The tigress is estimated to be around eight years old, while the cubs are between 35 and 45 days old. She had littered five cubs in total (three males and two females). Two cubs rescued earlier were already shifted to the Bannerghatta Rehabilitation Centre in Bengaluru.

In the wake of consecutive tiger attacks leading to human casualties in Saragur and H.D. Kote taluks, the Forest Department had intensified combing operations using domesticated elephants Bhima, Mahendra, Sugreeva, Prashantha and Srikanta.

Refuge in a marshy patch

Around 7 pm yesterday, officials monitoring Mullur village with a thermal drone located the tigress and her three cubs hiding in a marshy patch about 500 metres from the spot where the farmer was killed.

Due to the terrain, officials could not tranquillise the tigress immediately and kept a close watch through the night. The tigress later emerged from the bushes and moved nearly six kilometres in search of prey, with Forest staff and the elephant team tracking her closely.

Elephants Srikanta and Lakshmana were stationed away from the cubs while Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran (atop Mahendra), Veterinarian Dr. Mirza Waseem (on Bhima) and other Forest personnel (on Sugreeva and Prashantha) followed the tigress through dense vegetation and marshland.

At around 5.30 am, when the tigress reached an open patch, four elephants formed a strategic ring around her. Dr. Mirza fired a tranquilliser dart, successfully sedating her. She was then secured in a cage and transported to a safe location.

Challenging conditions

Soon after, Forest staff monitoring the cubs rescued them as well. Efforts are underway to reunite all five cubs with their mother and discussions are being held to bring the two cubs currently at Bannerghatta to Mysuru for reunification.

This high-risk rescue was carried out under challenging conditions, involving thick growth and difficult terrain.

Preliminary information suggests this tigress was involved in one human fatality, while two other deaths in the region were caused by a separate tiger recently captured with a metal snare around its neck.

Hediyala Assistant Conservator of Forests D. Paramesh, RFOs Rajesh and Anitha Raj, Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) teams and several Forest personnel were part of the combing operation.

