RSS celebrates Ugadi Utsav in city

March 21, 2026

MP Yaduveer offers floral tributes to portraits of RSS Founder & Sarsanghchalak

Mysore/Mysuru: Ugadi Utsav was celebrated under the aegis of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Kannegowda Stadium, Kuvempunagar in the city on Thursday.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the celebrations by offering floral tributes to the portraits of RSS Founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar and RSS second Sarsanghchalak Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar.

RSS State Convener Sudheer, in his keynote address said, every festival has its own speciality in Hindu religion. Ugadi festival marks the onset of new year for Hindus. By eating a mix of bevu (neem) and bella (jaggery), the meaning of taking both bitter and sweet moments in equal stride in life is meaningfully conveyed with the festival.

Ugadi, described as ‘Parabhava Samvatsara’, stresses on the victory of good over evil. To achieve this, one should cohabitat with others and develop, the habit of helping each other. Nowadays, there is a wide gap been work and life, he added, giving a call to follow religious rituals without fail.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, former MLC Thontadarya, former Mayor Shivakumar, former Deputy Mayor V. Shylendra, former Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, former Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) L.R. Mahadevaswamy, City BJP General Secretary B.M. Raghu, City BJP Vice-President Arun Gowda, Satish and Rajesh were present on the occasion.