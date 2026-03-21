Duplin Complex row: 14 tenants attend MDA public hearing, 3 seek more time

March 21, 2026

MDA Secretary K. Johnson hears arguments, receives documents; other tenants given time till Apr. 2

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has started public hearing over the eviction of tenants in Duplin Complex at Shivarampet and D. Devaraj Urs Road in city on Wednesday (Mar. 18). While 14 tenants had appeared for the hearing, remaining three had sought some time to appear. They have been given time till Apr. 2.

MDA Secretary K. Johnson, conducted the hearing at his office in MDA premises on JLB road in the city. This follows the recent order of the High Court to initiate eviction proceedings as per The Karnataka Public Premises (Eviction Of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1974.

The tenants of 14 shops, who produced documents before MDA Secretary during the hearing, argued that they were the authorised owners of the shop. The remaining three are expected to produce documents on Apr. 2.

Meanwhile, K.S. Santosh, the tenant of shop No. 5/A, D. Devaraj Urs Road claimed that, “The shop was allotted by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA, which later became MDA) and the supporting documents have been submitted to MDA Secretary Johnson. During the tenure of C. Basavegowda as MUDA Chairman, the shop was allotted to us. But, MDA is arguing that with the Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineer issuing the sanction order, it has no legal validity.”

“Earlier too, when Jayaram was MUDA Commissioner in the year 2000, followed by his successors Pankajkumar Pandey in 2005 and Kantharaj in 2018, there were attempts to evict the shops, spanning 26 years. However, all such attempts have turned futile, due to the corroborative documents available with the shopkeepers. If MDA restores action to evict the shops, we will move Court,” added Santosh.

MDA Secretary Johnson said, “As per HC directions the notice was issued to tenants under Public Premises Act. Of the total 17 tenants, 14 had turned up for hearing, while three others have sought some time. They have been given time till Apr. 2.”

“It is not possible to evict tenants without giving them due time to present their arguments. All the documents will be verified, only after the remaining three tenants participate in the public enquiry. Subsequently, MDA will go ahead as per law,” he added.