Congress leader Vikrant P. Devegowda passes away
News

Congress leader Vikrant P. Devegowda passes away

March 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Congress leader of the city Vikrant P. Devegowda (64) passed away at a private hospital here late last night following brief illness. He was currently serving as the Vice-President of Mysuru City Congress Committee.

A resident of Jodi Basava Road in Kuvempunagar, Vikrant Devegowda is survived by his wife Lakshmi, son Srinivas, daughters Padmavathi and Rekha, son-in-law Chandan, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Originally from K.G. Koppal-Jayanagar in city, he was also a former Vice-President of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Vokkaligara Sangha.  

After serving at Vikrant Tyres (now J.K. Tyre) on KRS

Road for several years, he took voluntary retirement and started Venkateshwara Traders, a paint shop, adding ‘Vikrant’ as a prefix to his name.

A close associate of former Chief Minister late S.M. Krishna, Vikrant Devegowda was the Founder-President of S.M. Krishna Abhimanigala Balaga and  was known for his social service.

Last rites were performed at K.G. Koppal burial grounds in city this afternoon.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching