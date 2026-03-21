Congress leader Vikrant P. Devegowda passes away

March 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Congress leader of the city Vikrant P. Devegowda (64) passed away at a private hospital here late last night following brief illness. He was currently serving as the Vice-President of Mysuru City Congress Committee.

A resident of Jodi Basava Road in Kuvempunagar, Vikrant Devegowda is survived by his wife Lakshmi, son Srinivas, daughters Padmavathi and Rekha, son-in-law Chandan, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Originally from K.G. Koppal-Jayanagar in city, he was also a former Vice-President of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Vokkaligara Sangha.

After serving at Vikrant Tyres (now J.K. Tyre) on KRS

Road for several years, he took voluntary retirement and started Venkateshwara Traders, a paint shop, adding ‘Vikrant’ as a prefix to his name.

A close associate of former Chief Minister late S.M. Krishna, Vikrant Devegowda was the Founder-President of S.M. Krishna Abhimanigala Balaga and was known for his social service.

Last rites were performed at K.G. Koppal burial grounds in city this afternoon.